Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner: Jo Martin’s Time Lord ‘Not a Trick’

geek.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner: Jo Martin’s Time Lord ‘Not a Trick’Jo Martin surprised audiences as a new Doctor (via BBC)

Now that we’ve all had a moment to let Sunday’s Doctor Who twists and turns sink in, let’s discuss THAT revelation. Ruth Clayton went from Gloucester tour guide to the Impossible Doctor in […]

The post ‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner: Jo Martin’s Time Lord ‘Not a Trick’ appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jodie Whittaker Answers Doctor Who Questions From Twitter [Video]Jodie Whittaker Answers Doctor Who Questions From Twitter

The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, uses the power of Twitter to answer questions about Doctor Who and all things TARDIS-related. Does the Doctor ever wash her clothes? Are the Doctor and the Master..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 10:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BBC Reveals Jo Martin Will Play 'Doctor Who's First Black Doctor

There’s a new Doctor coming to BBC and she’s history making! Jo Martin will take over the titular role of Doctor Who from Jodie Whittaker after the next...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.