Why a casino company just took a big stake in Barstool Sports, and how it sets the stage for more media-gambling deals (PENN)
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () · Barstool Sports is selling a big stake to a casino company.
· The deal could help Penn National, the casino company, expand its national profile and cut down on the cost to acquire new gamblers.
· The Barstool sale, if completed, could also spur, and set the tone for, future deals between media companies and sports-betting...
Penn National Gaming, the owner of Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, is buying stake in Barstool Sports. The deal aims to position the company as a leader in the sports betting business. Katie Johnston reports.