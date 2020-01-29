Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Why a casino company just took a big stake in Barstool Sports, and how it sets the stage for more media-gambling deals (PENN)

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Why a casino company just took a big stake in Barstool Sports, and how it sets the stage for more media-gambling deals (PENN)· Barstool Sports is selling a big stake to a casino company.
· The deal could help Penn National, the casino company, expand its national profile and cut down on the cost to acquire new gamblers.
· The Barstool sale, if completed, could also spur, and set the tone for, future deals between media companies and sports-betting...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Penn National Gaming Buying Stake In Barstool Sports

Penn National Gaming Buying Stake In Barstool Sports 00:26

 Penn National Gaming, the owner of Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, is buying stake in Barstool Sports. The deal aims to position the company as a leader in the sports betting business. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The British public - Bristol / Plymouth - give their opinion on news that Prince Harry and Meghan will step back as senior royal [Video]The British public - Bristol / Plymouth - give their opinion on news that Prince Harry and Meghan will step back as senior royal

Alison Trott, 52, a business owner from Plymouth, Devon, said: "Well, I'm not surprised by the decision. Whether it's right or wrong is difficult for someone like me to say really. "It doesn't..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published

Linear TV Will Light Up Addressable Ads: Cadent’s Krysczun [Video]Linear TV Will Light Up Addressable Ads: Cadent’s Krysczun

The ability to precision-target TV ads at individual households - currently limited to a relatively small proportion of available broadcast time - will soon expand to the majority of inventory,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Local casino operator buys 36% stake in Barstool Sports

Local casino operator Penn National Gaming has acquired a 36% interest in digital sports media company Barstool Sports for $163 million. Wyomissing-based Penn...
bizjournals

Barstool Sports is selling a big stake to a casino company, in a deal that values the company at $450 million (PENN)

Barstool Sports is selling a big stake to a casino company, in a deal that values the company at $450 million (PENN)· Barstool Sports has agreed to sell a stake to Penn National, a US casino company, in a deal that values the digital-media brand at $450 million, the Wall...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Duber_TM

Dustin™Huber RT @AshleyRReports: A casino company just took a big stake in @barstoolsports. Here’s what the deal means and how it sets the stage for mor… 26 minutes ago

AshleyRReports

Ashley Rodriguez 📺 A casino company just took a big stake in @barstoolsports. Here’s what the deal means and how it sets the stage for… https://t.co/uIT616cM1o 2 hours ago

SAI

Business Insider Tech Why a casino company just took a big stake in Barstool Sports, and how it sets the stage for more media-gambling de… https://t.co/urOEADdE0g 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.