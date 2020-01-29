Nintendo wins legal battle against one of Tokyo's real-life 'Mario Kart' tours

Mario Kart-themed go-karts may soon disappear from the streets of Tokyo following a decisive legal win by Nintendo. On Wednesday, the gaming giant announced that Japan's Intellectual Property High Court had ordered Mari Mobility, one of the more popu...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Mobile Gaming Revenue Predicted to Reach $100 Billion This Year Mobile Gaming Revenue Predicted to Reach $100 Billion This Year That is a jump from $86 billion spent in 2019. The figure comes in a report by data and analytics provider App Annie. The analysis builds.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:03Published 1 week ago Super Nintendo World theme park to open in Japan Universal Studios Japan on Tuesday held a global kick-off presentation event for the upcoming "Super Nintendo World" theme park, where video game icon Super Mario and technological gadgets will be.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Now everyone can play 'Mario Kart Tour' multiplayer At launch, Nintendo's Mario Kart for mobile devices (iOS, Android) had a major missing piece: multiplayer. Now Mario Kart Tour has kicked off the second round of...

engadget 1 week ago



Mario Kart Tour's second multiplayer beta will be open to all Still playing Mario Kart Tour? The development team has announced today that a second multiplayer beta is on the way. Unlike the last test -- which required an...

engadget 1 week ago





Tweets about this