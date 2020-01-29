Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nintendo wins legal battle against one of Tokyo's real-life 'Mario Kart' tours

engadget Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Mario Kart-themed go-karts may soon disappear from the streets of Tokyo following a decisive legal win by Nintendo. On Wednesday, the gaming giant announced that Japan's Intellectual Property High Court had ordered Mari Mobility, one of the more popu...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mobile Gaming Revenue Predicted to Reach $100 Billion This Year [Video]Mobile Gaming Revenue Predicted to Reach $100 Billion This Year

Mobile Gaming Revenue Predicted to Reach $100 Billion This Year That is a jump from $86 billion spent in 2019. The figure comes in a report by data and analytics provider App Annie. The analysis builds..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Super Nintendo World theme park to open in Japan [Video]Super Nintendo World theme park to open in Japan

Universal Studios Japan on Tuesday held a global kick-off presentation event for the upcoming "Super Nintendo World" theme park, where video game icon Super Mario and technological gadgets will be..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Now everyone can play 'Mario Kart Tour' multiplayer

At launch, Nintendo's Mario Kart for mobile devices (iOS, Android) had a major missing piece: multiplayer. Now Mario Kart Tour has kicked off the second round of...
engadget

Mario Kart Tour's second multiplayer beta will be open to all

Still playing Mario Kart Tour? The development team has announced today that a second multiplayer beta is on the way. Unlike the last test -- which required an...
engadget


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.