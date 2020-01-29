Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Merrell Semi-Annual Sale offers *up to 50% off* select styles of boots, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free express shipping on orders of $120 or more. For men, the Ontario Mid Boots are on sale for* $96* and originally were priced at $120. This versatile boot has a mesh lining to keep you breathable and a ridgid outsole that promotes traction. These boots are also waterproof and great for outdoor adventures such as hiking. Better yet? You can also find them in a women’s style for the same price. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.



more…



The post Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off popular boots, sneakers, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

