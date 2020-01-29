Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones

Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones

9to5Mac Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A report from Ming-Chi Kuo today centered on the impact to Apple’s supply chain of the coronavirus. Nested in the report, Kuo mentions several new products from Apple expected to arrive in the first half of 2020.

The lineup includes the iPhone SE 2, a new iPad Pro and MacBooks with scissor keys, and most interestingly a “smaller wireless charging mat, UWB tag, and a high-end Bluetooth headphone”.

more…

The post Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple iPhone back to growth, powering strong earnings

Apple iPhone back to growth, powering strong earnings 01:08

 Apple Inc on Tuesday reported sales and profits for the holiday shopping quarter above Wall Street expectations, thanks to rising iPhone sales for the first time in a year and soaring demand for add-ons like AirPods wireless headphones. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Little Apple' Executive Producer, Writer & Director Riley S. Wilson Breaks Down His Podcast [Video]"Little Apple" Executive Producer, Writer & Director Riley S. Wilson Breaks Down His Podcast

From executive producer, writer and director Riley S. Wilson, "Little Apple" is a contemporary coming-of-age story about Apple, a young Harlem girl finding her voice. The podcast paints a picture of..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 23:41Published

The most recognizable logos in the United States of America [Video]The most recognizable logos in the United States of America

The simple 'apple' logo of the tech giant has been named the most recognizable logo in the United States. A study of 2,000 Americans saw the famous yellow 'M' symbol of McDonalds and the Coca-Cola logo..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Apple’s 2020 gadgets include ‘AirTags’ trackers and fancy headphones

Report: Apple’s 2020 gadgets include ‘AirTags’ trackers and fancy headphonesApple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is at it again with a new batch of leaks, but there’s more than just iPhones, iPads, and Macs, for a change. Instead, Kuo’s latest...
The Next Web

Apple Will Launch iPhone SE & Three New Products In Q1 2020, Says Kuo

Back in October last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple would launch a successor to its affordable range — iPhone SE 2 in Q1, 2020, for $399....
Fossbytes


Tweets about this

AndyRSS

あそら(ボット) 9to5mac: Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones;… https://t.co/voTVAgvyeo 8 hours ago

electrogeek

ElectroGeek Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones… https://t.co/vcr37bmPMG 9 hours ago

rootflag

Root Flag Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones https://t.co/XF0A48OpJg 14 hours ago

Tyion_Official

Tyion_Lashley Kuo expects wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones this year In report about the coronavirus, Kuo w… https://t.co/xSmg6THF4b 20 hours ago

phoneserviser1

Phone Serviser Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones… https://t.co/AUbNdyCP2U 22 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones… https://t.co/O7nvSN86UI 22 hours ago

_Raleigh_NC

Raleigh NewsChannel Raleigh News Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones - 9to… https://t.co/x5DdRwkezy 22 hours ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones - 9to5Mac… https://t.co/U2NReKxwWf 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.