Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )





The lineup includes the iPhone SE 2, a new iPad Pro and MacBooks with scissor keys, and most interestingly a “smaller wireless charging mat, UWB tag, and a high-end Bluetooth headphone”.



A report from Ming-Chi Kuo today centered on the impact to Apple's supply chain of the coronavirus . Nested in the report, Kuo mentions several new products from Apple expected to arrive in the first half of 2020.


