Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () A report from Ming-Chi Kuo today centered on the impact to Apple’s supply chain of the coronavirus. Nested in the report, Kuo mentions several new products from Apple expected to arrive in the first half of 2020.
The lineup includes the iPhone SE 2, a new iPad Pro and MacBooks with scissor keys, and most interestingly a “smaller wireless charging mat, UWB tag, and a high-end Bluetooth headphone”.
Apple Inc on Tuesday reported sales and profits for the holiday shopping quarter above Wall Street expectations, thanks to rising iPhone sales for the first time in a year and soaring demand for add-ons like AirPods wireless headphones. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
The simple 'apple' logo of the tech giant has been named the most recognizable logo in the United States. A study of 2,000 Americans saw the famous yellow 'M' symbol of McDonalds and the Coca-Cola logo..