Wenger’s standout Synergy MacBook Backpack can be yours for $57 (Reg. $75)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Wenger Synergy Backpack for *$56.94 shipped*. That’s $18 off the typical rate and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in months. This backpack is ready to rumble with a 16-inch MacBook Pro, helping ensure that it’s able to hold most notebooks with ease. A dedicated tablet slot can comfortably stow an 11-inch iPad Pro, making it a great fit for a majority of Apple’s touchscreen devices. Plenty of additional compartments throughout give you space to stow cables and other accessories. Rated 4.6/5 stars. more…

The post Wenger’s standout Synergy MacBook Backpack can be yours for $57 (Reg. $75) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
