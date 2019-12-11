We compared Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to see which laptop is better — and the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the winner
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () · *Apple's MacBook has long been the go-to laptop for students, professionals, and creatives.*
· There are a few MacBook models these days, including the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.
· But, which one is right for your needs? We compare the two in this guide.
· You can also read our review roundup of the 2019 MacBook Pro...
