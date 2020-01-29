Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Bryan Cranston stars in Mountain Dew's Super Bowl 2020 TV commercial. (Photo Credit: Mountain Dew / YouTube)



If you thought The Shining was disturbing, wait until you see Mountain Dew’s Super Bowl 2020 commercial… The TV ad, which stars Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, pokes fun at the horror movie and […]



The post Bryan Cranston’s Mountain Dew Super Bowl Ad Is Terrifying appeared first on Geek.com. Bryan Cranston stars in Mountain Dew's Super Bowl 2020 TV commercial. (Photo Credit: Mountain Dew / YouTube)If you thought The Shining was disturbing, wait until you see Mountain Dew’s Super Bowl 2020 commercial… The TV ad, which stars Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, pokes fun at the horror movie and […]The post Bryan Cranston’s Mountain Dew Super Bowl Ad Is Terrifying appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article

