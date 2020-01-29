Global  

Bryan Cranston’s Mountain Dew Super Bowl Ad Is Terrifying

geek.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Bryan Cranston stars in Mountain Dew's Super Bowl 2020 TV commercial.

If you thought The Shining was disturbing, wait until you see Mountain Dew’s Super Bowl 2020 commercial… The TV ad, which stars Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, pokes fun at the horror movie and […]

The post Bryan Cranston’s Mountain Dew Super Bowl Ad Is Terrifying appeared first on Geek.com.
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: MTN DEW Zero Sugar Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Bryan Cranston

MTN DEW Zero Sugar Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Bryan Cranston 00:30

 Check out the MTN DEW Zero Sugar "The Shining" inspired Super Bowl 2020 commercial with Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross!

Bryan Cranston Eerily Recreates Jack Nicholson's 'Shining' in Mountain Dew Super Bowl 2020 Commercial

Bryan Cranston is doing his best Jack Nicholson impression – and it’s pretty spot on! Bryan and Tracee Ellis Ross star in Mountain Dew’s 2020 Super Bowl...
Just Jared

philthemovieguy

🎬Phillip Wilcox🎬 RT @ThePlaylist: Bryan Cranston Lampoons ‘The Shining’ In Moutain Dew’s Super Bowl Ad https://t.co/URjii2LicN https://t.co/fDVmEO0dkG 59 minutes ago

messykidd1

m RT @AlbertoChavezV: El refresco MOUNTAIN DEW hace un remake de THE SHINING con Bryan Cranston para un comercial del SUPER BOWL. https://t.c… 1 hour ago

ErwanElbreton

Erwan RT @RollingStone: Bryan Cranston recreates the "Here's Johnny!" scene from 'The Shining' in a hilarious new Mountain Dew Super Bowl commerc… 1 hour ago

technology_2021

Technology News 2021 Bryan Cranston Stars In Absurd Mountain Dew Super Bowl Ad That Remakes The Shining https://t.co/ZJSi9jVZeh #Games https://t.co/M77Imc81wC 2 hours ago

luisventura7

Luis Ventura Bryan Cranston’s Mountain Dew Super Bowl Ad Is Terrifying https://t.co/4W7RjEoJrK https://t.co/u5YDxVDWno 2 hours ago

hot1005fm

Hot 100.5 FM Bryan Cranston Eerily Recreates THE SHINING in Mountain Dew Super Bowl Spot [VIDEO] https://t.co/fNjb0Nkth9 https://t.co/XS6ApR9zn9 2 hours ago

Shackelford1055

j❄️e 🌬️ #FeelsGreatBaby I guess Bryan Cranston is in a Super Bowl commercial for Mountain Few. Too bad he and Julia Louis Dreyfus weren't in a label maker ad. 2 hours ago

xero_box

xero box Bryan Cranston’s Mountain Dew Super Bowl Ad Is Terrifying 3 hours ago

