Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sony has now unveiled its February PlayStation Plus free games. While last month’s freebies brought subscribers an impressive set of titles including the entire Nathan Drake collection and the world-famous Goat Simulator, Sony is taking it up a notch this month. We are getting the usual pair of free PS4 games along with a bonus PS VR title, just to sweeten the deal. Head below for all the details. more…



The post February’s PS Plus free games include BioShock Collection, Sims 4, and more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

