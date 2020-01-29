February’s PS Plus free games include BioShock Collection, Sims 4, and more
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Sony has now unveiled its February PlayStation Plus free games. While last month’s freebies brought subscribers an impressive set of titles including the entire Nathan Drake collection and the world-famous Goat Simulator, Sony is taking it up a notch this month. We are getting the usual pair of free PS4 games along with a bonus PS VR title, just to sweeten the deal. Head below for all the details. more…
