February’s PS Plus free games include BioShock Collection, Sims 4, and more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Sony has now unveiled its February PlayStation Plus free games. While last month’s freebies brought subscribers an impressive set of titles including the entire Nathan Drake collection and the world-famous Goat Simulator, Sony is taking it up a notch this month. We are getting the usual pair of free PS4 games along with a bonus PS VR title, just to sweeten the deal. Head below for all the details. more…

You Might Like


Google Stadia discounts Mortal Kombat 11 and more for Pro members

Beyond the usual monthly perk of free games, Google Stadia Pro members are offered exclusive discounts on purchasing new games. Closing out January and stepping...
9to5Google

'Metro Exodus' and 'Gylt' are February's free Stadia Pro games

Google has revealed the next two games that'll be available for free to Stadia Pro members on February 1st: Metro Exodus and Gylt. Once you've claimed them,...
engadget


