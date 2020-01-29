Apple made a small change to the way it introduced its new iPhones this year, and its record-breaking holiday quarter proved it was a runaway success (AAPL)
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () · Apple's iPhone business made a big comeback in the holiday quarter, as the company posted a growth in year-over-year revenue for the first time in a year.
· It's a sign that Apple's iPhone 11 launch was a success, coming after third-party research firms had already estimated that sales were strong.
· Apple made a change to...
Apple Inc on Tuesday reported sales and profits for the holiday shopping quarter above Wall Street expectations, thanks to rising iPhone sales for the first time in a year and soaring demand for add-ons like AirPods wireless headphones. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is at it again with a new batch of leaks, but there’s more than just iPhones, iPads, and Macs, for a change. Instead, Kuo’s latest... The Next Web Also reported by •MacRumours.com