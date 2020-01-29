Global  

Apple made a small change to the way it introduced its new iPhones this year, and its record-breaking holiday quarter proved it was a runaway success (AAPL)

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Apple made a small change to the way it introduced its new iPhones this year, and its record-breaking holiday quarter proved it was a runaway success (AAPL)· Apple's iPhone business made a big comeback in the holiday quarter, as the company posted a growth in year-over-year revenue for the first time in a year.
· It's a sign that Apple's iPhone 11 launch was a success, coming after third-party research firms had already estimated that sales were strong.
· Apple made a change to...
News video: Apple iPhone back to growth, powering strong earnings

Apple iPhone back to growth, powering strong earnings 01:08

 Apple Inc on Tuesday reported sales and profits for the holiday shopping quarter above Wall Street expectations, thanks to rising iPhone sales for the first time in a year and soaring demand for add-ons like AirPods wireless headphones. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Apple’s 2020 gadgets include ‘AirTags’ trackers and fancy headphones

Report: Apple’s 2020 gadgets include ‘AirTags’ trackers and fancy headphonesApple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is at it again with a new batch of leaks, but there’s more than just iPhones, iPads, and Macs, for a change. Instead, Kuo’s latest...
The Next Web Also reported by •MacRumours.com

Fin24.com | WATCH: Apple iPhone back to growth, powering strong earnings

Apple Inc reported sales and profits for the holiday shopping quarter above Wall Street expectations, thanks to rising iPhone sales for the first time in a year...
News24 Also reported by •FT.com

