Get $230 worth of Google Stadia freebies when you sign-up for Verizon Fios
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Verizon Fios is currently offering a notable Google Stadia bundle when you sign-up a new account with eligible internet service plans. New subscribers will receive a Google Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with a Clearly White controller and a Chromecast Ultra, alongside 3-months of Stadia Pro. There’s nearly $230 worth of value here, marking a stellar deal if you’re in the market for internet service and want to check out Google’s new gaming platform. You can learn more about this offer in our previous coverage. More details below on plan pricing and features.
