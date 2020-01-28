Get $230 worth of Google Stadia freebies when you sign-up for Verizon Fios Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Verizon Fios is currently offering a notable Google Stadia bundle when you sign-up a new account with eligible internet service plans. New subscribers will receive a Google Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with a Clearly White controller and a Chromecast Ultra, alongside 3-months of Stadia Pro. There’s nearly $230 worth of value here, marking a stellar deal if you’re in the market for internet service and want to check out Google’s new gaming platform. You can learn more about this offer in our previous coverage. More details below on plan pricing and features.



more…



The post Get $230 worth of Google Stadia freebies when you sign-up for Verizon Fios appeared first on 9to5Toys. Verizon Fios is currently offering a notable Google Stadia bundle when you sign-up a new account with eligible internet service plans. New subscribers will receive a Google Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with a Clearly White controller and a Chromecast Ultra, alongside 3-months of Stadia Pro. There’s nearly $230 worth of value here, marking a stellar deal if you’re in the market for internet service and want to check out Google’s new gaming platform. You can learn more about this offer in our previous coverage. More details below on plan pricing and features.more…The post Get $230 worth of Google Stadia freebies when you sign-up for Verizon Fios appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Nvidia's play-anywhere GeForce Now service is finally here, and it demolishes Google Stadia Three long years after its CES 2017 reveal, and two years after its beta debuted on PCs, Nvidia’s GeForce Now game-streaming service is finally launching on...

PC World 10 hours ago



Google Stadia discounts Mortal Kombat 11 and more for Pro members Beyond the usual monthly perk of free games, Google Stadia Pro members are offered exclusive discounts on purchasing new games. Closing out January and stepping...

9to5Google 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this