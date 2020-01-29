Global  

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet returns to Amazon low following $50 discount

9to5Toys Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB Android Tablet for* $349.99 shipped*. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, is still one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and matching the Amazon all-time low. Centered around a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet features up to 14-hours of battery life per charge for all-day usage alongside additional perks like face unlocking technology. It comes backed by 64GB of internal storage, and if that’s not enough, microSD card support allows for easy expansion. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 540 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More details below.

