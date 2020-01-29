Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Fin24.com | Unions want private pensions to fund infrastructure

Fin24.com | Unions want private pensions to fund infrastructure

News24 Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The Congress of South African Trade Unions, a key ruling party ally, is pushing senior members of government to consider its proposals to rescue the state’s indebted power utility before next month’s budget.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

US Labor Union Membership Has Plummeted to a New Low [Video]US Labor Union Membership Has Plummeted to a New Low

US Labor Union Membership Has Plummeted to a New Low According to recent figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 10.3 percent of salaried workers are in unions. Back in 1983, American union..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

French unions attempt to re-energise pension strike with new action planned for Thursday [Video]French unions attempt to re-energise pension strike with new action planned for Thursday

French unions attempt to re-energise pension strike with new action planned for Thursday

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:33Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.