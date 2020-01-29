Google temporarily closing China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan offices due to coronavirus
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () In recent days, the global tech industry has been responding to the coronavirus. Google today announced that it’s temporarily shutting down offices in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, while instituting travel restrictions.
more…
The post Google temporarily closing China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan offices due to coronavirus appeared first on 9to5Google.
Many people in China have been trying to get to Hong Kong, while they still can. But authorities there - still reeling from months of pro-democrcacy protests - are on edge, not least because there were more deaths from Sars in Hong Kong than anywhere in the world outside mainland China. And the...