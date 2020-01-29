Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Google temporarily closing China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan offices due to coronavirus

9to5Google Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
In recent days, the global tech industry has been responding to the coronavirus. Google today announced that it’s temporarily shutting down offices in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, while instituting travel restrictions.

more…

The post Google temporarily closing China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan offices due to coronavirus appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong battles to stop coronovirus spreading from mainland China

Hong Kong battles to stop coronovirus spreading from mainland China 02:44

 Many people in China have been trying to get to Hong Kong, while they still can. But authorities there - still reeling from months of pro-democrcacy protests - are on edge, not least because there were more deaths from Sars in Hong Kong than anywhere in the world outside mainland China. And the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What You Should Know About the Coronavirus [Video]What You Should Know About the Coronavirus

What You Should Know About the Coronavirus Coronaviruses are named for their crown-shaped spikes. According to the CDC, they can cause upper-respiratory tract illnesses including the common cold,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published

Google Searches For Corona Beer Surge As News Of Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads [Video]Google Searches For Corona Beer Surge As News Of Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has nothing to do with Corona beer, but some people seem to think it does. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: 7 who went to China under observation

Seven persons from Maharashtra who recently travelled to China and Hong Kong have been placed under observation amid the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak that...
IndiaTimes

Asian stocks tumble as China virus worries deepen

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares skidded again Tuesday on deepening worries over the expanding outbreak of a new virus in China. Markets in Hong Kong, Taiwan and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

elgatoweebee

El Gato Weebee RT @FreeBra1n: Google is temporarily shutting down all China offices due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/Oi2TQgUYlD via @Verge 16 seconds ago

SphaleriteMz

MzSphalerite RT @EndGameWW3: Google is temporarily shutting down all China offices due to coronavirus outbreak - The Verge https://t.co/tbDdlB8U73 1 minute ago

Official_Forex

Fillipino Forex Champion RT @Guruleaks1: Google is temporarily shutting down all China offices due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/LxtuHFtVBY $GOOG $GOOGL 2 minutes ago

TxPelican56

TXPelican56 RT @p0nja: Google is temporarily shutting down all China offices due to coronavirus outbreak #QueElÚltimoApagueLaLuz 😬😬😬 #CoronaVirus htt… 2 minutes ago

CodyMerryman

Cody Merryman RT @9to5Google: Google temporarily closing China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan offices due to coronavirus https://t.co/cJPpol5eWk by @technacity h… 5 minutes ago

mektronik

mektronik RT @LONGCONVEXITY: *GOOGLE TEMPORARILY CLOSING ALL CHINA OFFICES: VERGE 7 minutes ago

MATichno

Adrián Tichno RT @aschapire: Guguel que todo lo sabe levanta campament🦠. Google is temporarily shutting down all China offices due to coronavirus outbrea… 8 minutes ago

Usman_A_Khan

Usman Ahmad Khan RT @LiveSquawk: $GOOG | Google Is Temporarily Shutting Down All China Offices Due To Coronavirus Outbreak - Verge https://t.co/tqHWGD9tBs 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.