Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Ray-Ban, Oakley, GUCCI, more up to 75% off during JOMASHOP Valentine’s Day Sale

Ray-Ban, Oakley, GUCCI, more up to 75% off during JOMASHOP Valentine’s Day Sale

9to5Toys Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The JOMASHOP Valentine’s Day Sale takes *up to 75% off* top brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, GUCCI, Skagen, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Ray-Ban Wayfarer Black Sunglasses are on sale for just *$70* when you use promo code *EXRB69* at checkout. That’s the lowest rate we’ve found for these glasses and they were originally priced at $143. This versatile style can be easily dressed up or down and can be worn year-round. They’re also gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them. Find the rest of our top picks from JOMASHOP below.

more…

The post Ray-Ban, Oakley, GUCCI, more up to 75% off during JOMASHOP Valentine’s Day Sale appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Bieber's New Album: Valentine's Day

Bieber's New Album: Valentine's Day 00:32

 After more than four years of waiting for new music, Bieber's fifth studio album "Changes" is set to be released on February 14. That same day tickets for his new US tour go on sale to the general public. The 45-date North American tour kicks off in Seattle at CenturyLink Field on May 14 and will...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

This heart-shaped waffle maker is perfect for a Valentine's Day breakfast [Video]This heart-shaped waffle maker is perfect for a Valentine's Day breakfast

Surprise your loved one on Valentines Day with these heart shaped waffles ❤️🧇Get one here today: https://amzn.to/3bjV8iWOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products..

Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad     Duration: 00:39Published

Let Your Smile Shine for Your Valentine [Video]Let Your Smile Shine for Your Valentine

People spend a fortune on looking good. You can go to the doctor to make your wrinkles disappear, but if your teeth are still yellow, that’s all people will see. Power Swabs is a revolutionary new..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Enso Rings Valentine’s Day Sale offers 25% off popular styles from $9 shipped

Enso Rings Valentine’s Day Sale takes* 25% off* select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of...
9to5Toys Also reported by •Daily Caller

Oakley offers up to 50% off select sunglasses and apparel during its Flash Sale

Oakley offers* up to 50% off* select sunglasses and apparel during its Flash Sale. Price are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.