Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UPS teams with Arrival and Waymo in electric, self-driving push

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
United Parcel Service Inc on Wednesday said it is ordering 10,000 electric delivery trucks from the UK-based Arrival Ltd and teaming with self-driving startup Waymo as package carriers work to cut costs and tail pipe pollution.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

UPS inks electric van deal with Arrival, to test Waymo automation

United Parcel Service Inc said on Wednesday it was ordering 10,000 electric delivery trucks from UK-based Arrival Ltd and teaming with self-driving startup Waymo...
Reuters

UPS orders 10,000 electric vans from British start-up Arrival

Global logistics company is the first to add Arrival's adaptable commercial EV to its global fleet Global logistics firm UPS has ordered 10,000 electric...
Autocar Also reported by •FT.com

Tweets about this

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice UPS inks electric van deal with Arrival, to test Waymo automation https://t.co/CF5QQ62vPn #news 2 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk UPS teams with Arrival and Waymo in electric, self-driving push https://t.co/30mjFIHYj4 3 hours ago

CDRInfo_com

CDRInfo.com UPS Teams with Arrival and Waymo in Electric, Self-driving Vehicles #Waymo #SelfDrivingCars #ElectricVehicles… https://t.co/wIzT9xdp4r 3 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk UPS teams with Arrival and Waymo in electric, self-driving push https://t.co/M09TGvYVXQ 3 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva UPS teams with Arrival and Waymo in electric, self-driving push https://t.co/aKK8rNt5wn https://t.co/tI3C4uykeY 4 hours ago

JimBourke

Jim Bourke UPS teams with Arrival and Waymo in electric, self-driving push https://t.co/dZeibjKzf3 https://t.co/Bg8ab9Maeg 4 hours ago

OstoulSB

OSTOUL Securities UPS teams with Arrival and Waymo in electric, self-driving push https://t.co/KqPf6paeHE https://t.co/NZPcUmtTaF 4 hours ago

StckPro

STCK.PRO $GOOG $GOOGL $UPS NEW ARTICLE : UPS teams with Arrival and Waymo in electric, self-driving push… https://t.co/hWiJwZuesx 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.