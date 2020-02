Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Unicode Consortium just detailed Emoji 13.0 with 62 new characters, and 55 skin tone and gender variants. Google today announced that the new emoji will be available with Android 11, as well as the company’s five contributions to the 2020 set.



more…



The post Google highlights 62 new emoji coming to Android 11 ‘later this year’ appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article