Tesla says it will start delivering the Model Y this spring, months ahead of schedule

Tesla says it’s ready to start delivering the Model Y compact SUV in the first quarter of 2020, in a letter to investors. That’s ahead of schedule, a first for the company.



If the Model Y starts shipping in March, that’s several months ahead of the original estimate of “fall 2020” espoused by the company at the Model Y launch event in 2018.



It’s not clear which version of the Model Y will be the first to ship. The $47,000 long-range Model Y, with a range of 300 miles, was said to be expected first. Tesla has said it will also sell an all-wheel drive dual-motor version for $51,000 and a performance version for $60,000.



