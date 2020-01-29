Global  

Tesla says it will start delivering the Model Y this spring, months ahead of schedule

The Verge Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Tesla says it will start delivering the Model Y this spring, months ahead of scheduleTesla says it’s ready to start delivering the Model Y compact SUV in the first quarter of 2020, in a letter to investors. That’s ahead of schedule, a first for the company.

If the Model Y starts shipping in March, that’s several months ahead of the original estimate of “fall 2020” espoused by the company at the Model Y launch event in 2018.

"It’s not clear which version of the Model Y will be the first to ship"

It’s not clear which version of the Model Y will be the first to ship. The $47,000 long-range Model Y, with a range of 300 miles, was said to be expected first. Tesla has said it will also sell an all-wheel drive dual-motor version for $51,000 and a performance version for $60,000.

The cheaper, standard range version with a range...
