Avast defends its data gathering and sharing practices -- 'that's how antivirus works'

betanews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Two days ago we reported how a joint investigation by Motherboard and PCMag discovered that Avast's free antivirus software was harvesting user data and selling it onto marketers in a way that could be linked back to an individual. Following the inevitable backlash, Avast has responded, defending its data gathering and attempting to justify the practice of selling it on, while continuing to insist that the data is fully "de-identified". SEE ALSO: Avast free antivirus sends browser history to marketers In a blog post, Avast insists its data gathering does not put anyone's privacy at risk: We want to reassure… [Continue Reading]
 If you're a business owner in southeast Wisconsin worried about data breaches there's an important meeting happening in Milwaukee Tuesday morning and you can take part in the public comment period.

Recent related news from verified sources

Avast says discontinued harvesting data, users in shock

After a sensational investigation found that popular Avast antivirus -- installed on nearly 435 millions Windows, Mac and mobile devices globally -- harvested...
Sify Also reported by •AppleInsider

Avast free antivirus sends browser history to marketers

When you install an antivirus program -- even a free one -- you have a reasonable assumption that it's going to help keep your data safe. But a joint...
betanews Also reported by •HinduAppleInsiderWebProNews

