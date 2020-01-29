Avast defends its data gathering and sharing practices -- 'that's how antivirus works'
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Two days ago we reported how a joint investigation by Motherboard and PCMag discovered that Avast's free antivirus software was harvesting user data and selling it onto marketers in a way that could be linked back to an individual. Following the inevitable backlash, Avast has responded, defending its data gathering and attempting to justify the practice of selling it on, while continuing to insist that the data is fully "de-identified". SEE ALSO: Avast free antivirus sends browser history to marketers In a blog post, Avast insists its data gathering does not put anyone's privacy at risk: We want to reassure… [Continue Reading]
On Digital Trends Live today: Facebook has a tool where you can now see every app and website sending tracking data back to facebook; Ring is likely sharing data with 3rd parties; The UK decides to add..
When you install an antivirus program -- even a free one -- you have a reasonable assumption that it's going to help keep your data safe. But a joint... betanews Also reported by •Hindu •AppleInsider •WebProNews
