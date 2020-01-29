Facebook hits 2.5B users in Q4 but shares sink from slow profits
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Facebook beat Wall Street estimates in Q4 but slowing profit growth beat up the share price. Facebook reached 2.5 billion monthly users, up 2%, from 2.45 billion in Q3 2019 when it grew 1.65%, and it now has 1.66 billion daily active users, up 2.4% from 1.62 billion last quarter when it grew 2%. Facebook […]
The Supreme Court will not hear a case involving Facebook and its facial recognition technology for photos, leaving it open to multi-billion dollar lawsuits from its users. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..
After a bit of a delay, Facebook is rolling out a new tool allowing users to delete the data third-party sites and apps share with Facebook in order to serve...