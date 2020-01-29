Facebook hits 2.5B users in Q4 but shares sink from slow profits

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Facebook beat Wall Street estimates in Q4 but slowing profit growth beat up the share price. Facebook reached 2.5 billion monthly users, up 2%, from 2.45 billion in Q3 2019 when it grew 1.65%, and it now has 1.66 billion daily active users, up 2.4% from 1.62 billion last quarter when it grew 2%. Facebook […] 👓 View full article

