The inside story of how Barstool Sports landed a deal with casino company Penn National and an eye-popping $450 million valuation (PENN)
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () · Penn National's deal to acquire a minority stake in Barstool Sports started with a July meeting between the two companies in New York, execs at both companies told Business Insider.
· Penn, a regional casino company, was looking for a media company to anchor its upcoming sports-betting platform.
· Barstool was hoping to...
Penn National Gaming, the owner of Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, is buying stake in Barstool Sports. The deal aims to position the company as a leader in the sports betting business. Katie Johnston reports.
5. Justin Verlander signed a contract of five years for $180 million in 2013, making $220.3 million. 4. Clayton Kershaw signed for seven year at $215 million in 2014, making $220.9 million. 3. Miguel..
Local casino operator Penn National Gaming has acquired a 36% interest in digital sports media company Barstool Sports for $163 million. Wyomissing-based Penn... bizjournals Also reported by •Business Insider