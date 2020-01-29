The inside story of how Barstool Sports landed a deal with casino company Penn National and an eye-popping $450 million valuation (PENN)

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Penn National's deal to acquire a minority stake in Barstool Sports started with a July meeting between the two companies in New York, execs at both companies told Business Insider.

· Penn, a regional casino company, was looking for a media company to anchor its upcoming sports-betting platform.

