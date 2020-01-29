Global  

The inside story of how Barstool Sports landed a deal with casino company Penn National and an eye-popping $450 million valuation (PENN)

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The inside story of how Barstool Sports landed a deal with casino company Penn National and an eye-popping $450 million valuation (PENN)· Penn National's deal to acquire a minority stake in Barstool Sports started with a July meeting between the two companies in New York, execs at both companies told Business Insider.
· Penn, a regional casino company, was looking for a media company to anchor its upcoming sports-betting platform. 
· Barstool was hoping to...
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Penn National Gaming Buying Stake In Barstool Sports

Penn National Gaming Buying Stake In Barstool Sports 00:26

 Penn National Gaming, the owner of Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, is buying stake in Barstool Sports. The deal aims to position the company as a leader in the sports betting business. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Local casino operator buys 36% stake in Barstool Sports

Local casino operator Penn National Gaming has acquired a 36% interest in digital sports media company Barstool Sports for $163 million. Wyomissing-based Penn...
bizjournals

Barstool Sports is selling a big stake to a casino company, in a deal that values the company at $450 million (PENN)

Barstool Sports is selling a big stake to a casino company, in a deal that values the company at $450 million (PENN)· Barstool Sports has agreed to sell a stake to Penn National, a US casino company, in a deal that values the digital-media brand at $450 million, the Wall...
Business Insider

