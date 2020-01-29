Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A transgender flag emoji is finally coming to smartphones in 2020

A transgender flag emoji is finally coming to smartphones in 2020

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A transgender flag emoji is finally coming to smartphones in 2020· More than 100 new emoji have been approved, and will be released on smartphones in 2020.
· Among the new emoji are a transgender flag and a transgender symbol, as well as gender-inclusive emoji like a woman in a tuxedo and a man in a veil.
· This is the latest step being taken to make emoji more LGBTQ friendly and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020

Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020 01:10

 Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020 The Unicode Consortium recently announced their approved list of emojis to be rolled out on iOS 14 and other platforms in 2020. Emoji 13.0 will include 62 new emojis ranging from animals and food to household objects and miscellaneous...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Introducing 2020's New Inclusive Emojis [Video]Introducing 2020's New Inclusive Emojis

The Unicode Consortium has revealed 117 new emojis! The fresh batch include the transgender flag and more gender-inclusive options, including a variety of skin tones.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Unicode Consortium finally added a transgender flag emoji and more gender-inclusive designs

Got questions for Jeremy Burge, an emoji historian and Chief Emoji Officer at Emojipedia? He’s hosting a TNW Answers session TODAY at 4:00PM (CET), ask your...
The Next Web

At long last, there's finally a bubble tea emoji

A new wave of emoji is coming — and boba finally makes the list.  There's plenty to celebrateThe Unicode Consortium, a non-profit that standardizes...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.