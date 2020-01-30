Facebook is going to have a rough 2020. Mark Zuckerberg's defiant quote shows he's getting ready for war. (FB)
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () · *Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his "goal for this next decade isn't to be liked, but to be understood."*
· *The social network is adopting a more aggressive posture as it enters 2020, which is expected to bring new controversies for the company.*
· *The 34-year-old billionaire CEO hinted at battles Facebook is likely...
Facebook to Prompt 2 Billion Users to Update Privacy Settings Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the change in an article on the Facebook Newsroom. Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook Newsroom Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook Newsroom Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook Newsroom In addition, Facebook is making...
Mark Hamill Announces He's Leaving Facebook Over Its Policies According to Luke Skywalker himself, the 'force' is not with Mark Zuckerberg. In a Twitter post announcing his decision, Hamill called out..
· Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg eliminates nonessential choices from his life and sets ambitious personal goals to help him balance his work and home... Business Insider Also reported by •USATODAY.com
· *Apple CEO Tim Cook subtly dinged Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg while discussing the benefits of augmented reality versus virtual reality.*
· *Cook said he... Business Insider Also reported by •USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
TIN-Facebook News Facebook is going to have a rough 2020. Mark Zuckerbergs defiant quote shows hes getting ready for (Rob Price/Busin… https://t.co/kjcfz5d9dC 13 minutes ago
Realtor Mailer RT @AdagogoBeKnown: https://t.co/Bptfi8oQye - Facebook is going to have a rough 2020. Mark Zuckerberg's defiant quote shows he's getting re… 25 minutes ago
Adagogo https://t.co/Bptfi8oQye - Facebook is going to have a rough 2020. Mark Zuckerberg's defiant quote shows he's gettin… https://t.co/0Kjq4JvWvE 31 minutes ago
Carolyn A. Ruckman RT @businessinsider: Facebook is going to have a rough 2020. Mark Zuckerberg's defiant quote shows he's getting ready for war. https://t.co… 46 minutes ago
Márcio M. Silva Facebook is going to have a rough 2020. Mark Zuckerberg's defiant quote shows he's getting ready for war. (FB)… https://t.co/1Cz3TzAKdb 1 hour ago
HP Targeting, Inc. Facebook is going to have a rough 2020. Mark Zuckerberg's defiant quote shows he's getting ready for war. (FB)… https://t.co/H7I9doiqWj 1 hour ago
Winson Tang Facebook is going to have a rough 2020. Mark Zuckerberg's defiant quote shows he's getting ready for war. (FB)… https://t.co/Pggh8wnZKA 1 hour ago
UnbFacts Facebook is going to have a rough 2020. Mark Zuckerberg’s defiant quote shows he’s getting ready for war. (FB) https://t.co/Y8iw2bluXG 1 hour ago