37,000 Kaiser workers in California vote to approve October strike

SFGate Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Kaiser Permanente workers in California have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike in October that would be the largest in the United States in 20 years, according to a coalition of the health care giant's unions.
