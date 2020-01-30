Global  

Netflix continues anime land grab with live-action One Piece series

The Verge Thursday, 30 January 2020
Netflix continues anime land grab with live-action One Piece series

Netflix has ordered a live-action show based on One Piece, the colossally popular Japanese manga and anime franchise, as first reported by Deadline. It’s said to be a ten-episode series from publisher Shueisha and Tomorrow Studios, the studio also working on Netflix’s forthcoming Cowboy Bebop show.

Steven Maeda (The X-Files, Lost) is reportedly the showrunner as well as writer and executive producer, with Matt Owens (Luke Cage, Agents of SHIELD) also writing and executive-producing. Further executive producer credits go to One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda and Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements. Plans for the series were first announced in 2017, though Netflix wasn’t on board at that point.



Netflix is turning manga and anime 'One Piece' into a live-action series

If you're a One Piece fan, this may be the best or the worst piece of news ever, depending on how you feel about Netflix's anime adaptations: The streaming giant...
engadget

Netflix orders a Witcher anime following the success of the live-action show

Following the success of Netflix's live-action Witcher series, the streaming giant has ordered a new anime film from Korean animation house...
The Verge

