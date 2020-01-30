Netflix continues anime land grab with live-action One Piece series
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Photo credit should read JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images
Netflix has ordered a live-action show based on One Piece, the colossally popular Japanese manga and anime franchise, as first reported by Deadline. It’s said to be a ten-episode series from publisher Shueisha and Tomorrow Studios, the studio also working on Netflix’s forthcoming Cowboy Bebop show.
Steven Maeda (The X-Files, Lost) is reportedly the showrunner as well as writer and executive producer, with Matt Owens (Luke Cage, Agents of SHIELD) also writing and executive-producing. Further executive producer credits go to One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda and Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements. Plans for the series were first announced in 2017, though Netflix wasn’t on board at that point.
Check out the official "Henry Cavill's Swords" featurette for the Netflix series The Witcher Season 1 starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy and Mimi Ndiweni!
Release Date: December 20, 2019 on Netflix
The Witcher is a fantasy drama TV...