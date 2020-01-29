Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Auto Expo 2020 Launch: Maruti Swift Hyrbid With 32Km/l Fuel Efficiency

Auto Expo 2020 Launch: Maruti Swift Hyrbid With 32Km/l Fuel Efficiency

Fossbytes Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Maruti Suzuki Swift, a masterpiece from the Japanese Automaker, has no scarcity of its lovers in India. And it’s the reason why it is one of the best selling cars in India. Right now, Swift only comes in petrol and diesel variants. As we know, the future is electric; therefore, the automotive giant has decided […]

The post Auto Expo 2020 Launch: Maruti Swift Hyrbid With 32Km/l Fuel Efficiency appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Maruti Suzuki to display 17 products to Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki will utilise the upcoming Auto Expo to showcase future-ready vehicles. The largest carmakers will display CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles at the...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.