Tesla Shanghai Plant To Shutdown Temporarily Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Fossbytes Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The government of China has ordered a temporary shutdown for the recently opened Tesla Factory in Shanghai due to the coronavirus outbreak. This temporary shutdown is going to hamper the production of the Tesla Model 3 cars. Tesla finance chief Zach Kirkhorn said that the delay in the production will affect the profit figures of […]

The post Tesla Shanghai Plant To Shutdown Temporarily Due To Coronavirus Outbreak appeared first on Fossbytes.
