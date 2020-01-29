Global  

Punxsutawney Phil should be replaced with AI groundhog, says PETA

The Verge Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Punxsutawney Phil being held up to the crowds in 2019. | Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Since 1887, the residents of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania have maintained the belief that an immortal groundhog name Punxsutawney Phil can — and will — predict the end of winter.

As popularized in the film Groundhog Day, each year on February 2nd, Phil is coaxed from his home in a tree stump and displayed to a baying crowd. If Phil “sees his shadow” there’ll be six more weeks of winter, say the top-hatted elders; if not, then an early spring is due.

"A robot groundhog would be more humane and more accurate, says PETA"

But it’s time for Punxsutawney to stop terrorizing an innocent rodent, says animal-rights group PETA. Instead, says the organization, Punxsutawney Phil should be replaced with an animatronic groundhog that uses AI to actually...
News video: PETA Wants Groundhog Day Star Punxsutawney Phil To Retire And Be Replaced By AI

PETA Wants Groundhog Day Star Punxsutawney Phil To Retire And Be Replaced By AI 01:07

 Ahead of Groundhog Day, the animal rights group PETA announced on Twitter they sent a letter to Punxsutawney Groundhog Club president asking for Phil’s retirement. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

