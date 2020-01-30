Global  

Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma, China's richest man, pledged $14.5 million to fight the coronavirus

Business Insider Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma, China's richest man, pledged $14.5 million to fight the coronavirus· Tech billionaire Jack Ma has pledged $14.5 million towards fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
· The Alibaba founder will donate 100 million yuan ($14.5 million) through his charitable foundation.
· Bill and Melinda Gates have also pledged assistance, while Tencent and TikTok owner ByteDance are among the Chinese firms to...
Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus

Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus

 Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus The virus has affected over 6,000 in China and left 132 people dead. Outside of China, there have been over 80 reported cases of Coronavirus. The Alibaba founder will give two government organizations $5.8 million each. Those organizations are...

China's richest man pledges $21 million to help fight coronavirus

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has become the latest technology industry figure offering to help fight the deadly pneumonia-like disease.
300 million chickens at ‘edge of death’ in China province because of coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown in China’s Hubei province is pushing its flock of more than 300 million chickens to the “edge of death,” according to the...
