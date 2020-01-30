Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma, China's richest man, pledged $14.5 million to fight the coronavirus
Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus The virus has affected over 6,000 in China and left 132 people dead. Outside of China, there have been over 80 reported cases of Coronavirus. The Alibaba founder will give two government organizations $5.8 million each. Those organizations are...