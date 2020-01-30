Global  

Avast shuts down marketing analytics subsidiary Jumpshot amid controversy over selling user data

TechCrunch Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Avast has made a huge business out of selling antivirus protection for computers and mobile devices, but more recently it was revealed that the Czech-based cybersecurity specialist was also cultivating another, more controversial, revenue stream: harvesting and selling on user data, some of which it amassed by way of those security tools. But as of […]
