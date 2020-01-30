Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ GPS is $299 for a limited time ($80 off)
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () B&H offers Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ GPS in Space Gray Aluminum for *$299 shipped*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $379, which Best Buy is still charging. A similar Series 5 model would cost you $100 more than today’s deal.
Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a larger watch face than previous-generations and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. You’ll find many of the same features as seen on Series 5, making today’s deal all the more notable.
Be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Series 4 Apple Watch bands for various styles from *$5*. This is a great way to skip the pricier first-party options from Apple and leverage your savings from today even further.
