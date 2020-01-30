Last-minute Super Bowl TV deal delivers Hisense 55-inch 4K for $350 ($150 off)
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for *$349.99 shipped*. Opt for in-store pickup and get it in time for the Super Bowl. That’s down from the usual $500 price tag and a match of our previous mentions. With support for both 4K and HDR, this budget-friendly Hisense TV checks all of the basics for an entry-level home theater in 2020. Notable specs include four HDMI inputs, 240Hz effective motion rate, and Android TV with built-in Google Assistant functionality. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
