Apple reportedly cancels an Xnor.ai Pentagon contract for military drone work

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Apple has cancelled Xnor.ai’s Pentagon contract for military drone work following the iPhone maker’s acquisition of the AI company.



Xnor.ai was reportedly working on the controversial Project Maven, which is using AI to identify people and objects in drone video and photos …



