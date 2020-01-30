Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Quebec expands recycling deposit system to include glass, metal, plastic bottles

Quebec expands recycling deposit system to include glass, metal, plastic bottles

CBC.ca Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
All beverage containers, including glass bottles for wine and alcohol, will be able to be turned in under a new deposit system announced by the Quebec government, Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UtopicEarth

Earth RT @CBCTechSci: Quebec expands recycling deposit system to include glass, metal, plastic bottles https://t.co/MuenDdS1Gi https://t.co/UFdih… 15 seconds ago

ManonAndree

Manon Lajoie Quebec expands recycling deposit system to include glass, metal, plastic bottles https://t.co/5Sl4gy5Y3G 56 minutes ago

perspicuity1

Mark Woolley RT @CBCOttawa: Quebec expands recycling deposit system to include glass, metal, plastic bottles https://t.co/7QJXUYnkhv #ottnews #ottawa ht… 1 hour ago

CBCOttawa

CBC Ottawa Quebec expands recycling deposit system to include glass, metal, plastic bottles https://t.co/7QJXUYnkhv #ottnews… https://t.co/4GccBPu8dn 1 hour ago

MeanMrWolf

MstrWolf Quebec expands recycling deposit system to include glass, metal, plastic bottles https://t.co/lQ2SH95cWq 2 hours ago

CBCTechSci

CBC Tech and Science Quebec expands recycling deposit system to include glass, metal, plastic bottles https://t.co/MuenDdS1Gi https://t.co/UFdihvJ0Sg 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.