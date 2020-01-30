Global  

Twitch Streamer Commissions Custom $3,500 Mechanical Keyboard

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Twitch Streamer Commissions Custom $3,500 Mechanical KeyboardWe're no strangers to expensive mechanical keyboards around here, but a popular Twitch streamer just showed all his subscribers how deep the keyboard rabbit hole can go.

Check out the $3,500 custom keyboard built for one of the biggest 'Fortnite' streamers on Twitch

Check out the $3,500 custom keyboard built for one of the biggest 'Fortnite' streamers on Twitch· Popular "Fortnite" Twitch streamer Tfue got a new keyboard, and it costs $3,500. · It was built by a YouTube and Twitch creator called Tae Ha Kim who...
