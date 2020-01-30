Global  

Nintendo Switch passes SNES in lifetime sales, gearing up for big 2020

9to5Toys Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Nintendo has announced that it sold nearly 11 million Switch consoles during Q4 of 2019, marking a few notable milestones along the way. Last year shaped up to be a big year for Nintendo, as it unveiled its Switch Lite console, and introduced several new features for its Switch Online service. All of that culminated in a strong push to end the year with Nintendo Switch passing the iconic Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in lifetime sales, setting its sights on another popular gaming console next. Head below for full details on Nintendo’s Q4 results and information on where the popular Switch portable gaming console is headed next.

The post Nintendo Switch passes SNES in lifetime sales, gearing up for big 2020 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
The Nintendo Switch has passed the SNES in lifetime sales

Nintendo sold 10.81 million Switch consoles last quarter, bringing lifetime sales to 52.48 million. That's a 15 percent increase on the 9.41 million units it...
engadget

Nintendo Switch overtakes 1990s SNES console in sales

The Switch is now Nintendo's third best-selling console after overtaking the SNES of the '90s.
BBC News

