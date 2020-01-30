Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Nintendo has announced that it sold nearly 11 million Switch consoles during Q4 of 2019, marking a few notable milestones along the way. Last year shaped up to be a big year for Nintendo, as it unveiled its Switch Lite console, and introduced several new features for its Switch Online service. All of that culminated in a strong push to end the year with Nintendo Switch passing the iconic Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in lifetime sales, setting its sights on another popular gaming console next. Head below for full details on Nintendo’s Q4 results and information on where the popular Switch portable gaming console is headed next.



more…



The post Nintendo Switch passes SNES in lifetime sales, gearing up for big 2020 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

