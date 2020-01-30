Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Fiz Brewery, Metadata, more

Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Fiz Brewery, Metadata, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
From sim management games and duck warfare to securing your precious photos, today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are up for the taking. As usual at this time of morning, you’ll find the day’s most notable price drops for your Mac and iOS devices. Highlights include Metadata, Lock Photo – Hide Photo, Fiz: Brewery Management Game, Duck Warfare, Disk Clean Pro, and many more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s best Mac/iOS app deals and freebies curated by hand below the fold:

more…

The post Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Fiz Brewery, Metadata, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Today will be another relatively quiet day, besides a few flurries or a patchy wintry mix. Highs will be in the low-30s. The chance of some light precipitation will increase a bit tonight into early..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:49Published

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today will be another relatively quiet day, besides a few flurries or a patchy wintry mix. Highs will be in the low-30s. The chance of some light precipitation will increase a bit tonight into early..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Bloons TD 6, NBA 2K20, XCOM, more

This is the place to score all the best iOS game and app deals of the day. We also include the most notable price drops on the Mac App Store alongside your daily...
9to5Toys

Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Earth 3D World Atlas, Fliptastic Pro, more

Your list of the day’s best iOS and Mac app deals is ready to go. Every day at this time of morning, we curate all of the best and most highly-rated iOS games,...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.