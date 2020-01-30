Global  

Giphy and Infinite Objects will let you gift a physical GIF to your valentine

The Verge Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
This Valentine’s Day, let that special someone know your love is as infinite as a GIF that loops forever. Giphy is partnering with “video printing” company Infinite Objects to sell six Valentine’s-themed GIFs that are memorialized on a digital display and will sell for $49 each. The original GIFs were created by Giphy Studios, the company’s in-house creative agency, and they feature cute animations like cherries, cats, and dinosaurs in love.

But $49 sounds like a lot for something that’s basically a digital photo frame with even less functionality since the videos can’t be swapped. Infinite Objects’ aim is to be more of an art collectible than a gadget. Its pieces are normally editioned displays that start around the $250 price point and...
