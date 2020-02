You can't see who specifically follows your Spotify playlists, but you can see your account's followers — here's how Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· You can't see who follows your Spotify playlists, but you can see how many followers each one has.

· You can also see who specifically who follows your account, which is the next best indicator.

· To see your followers on Spotify, you'll need to open your Spotify profile.

