Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Columbia’s Web Specials are up to 60% off with this promo code: Jackets, more

Columbia’s Web Specials are up to 60% off with this promo code: Jackets, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Columbia is offering *up to 60% off* its web specials with code *WINTER60* at checkout. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Keep warm when outing the cold with the Winter Rebellion Down Parka Jacket. Originally priced at $350, however during the sale it’s marked down to *$160*. This jacket comes in three color options and is totally waterproof, which makes it great for winter adventures. It also has breathable features to keep you comfortable and has goose-down material to help promote warmth. You can easily store your essentials in its three large pockets. Find the rest of our top picks from Columbia below and be sure to check out The North Face’s Winter Sale with 30% off jackets, vests, and more.

more…

The post Columbia’s Web Specials are up to 60% off with this promo code: Jackets, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

J.Crew Factory updates your wardrobe with up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $13

J.Crew Factory offers* up to 50% off* sitewide and* an extra 50% off* clearance with promo code *SALEPARTY* at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up)...
9to5Toys

Clarks President’s Day Sale is live! Save extra 40% off boots, dress shoes, more

Clarks Presidents Day Sale takes an *extra 40% off* with promo code *SALE40* at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Hiker boots...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.