Moscow rolls out live facial recognition system with an app to alert police

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Photo by Andrei Makhonin\TASS via Getty Images



Moscow is the latest major city to introduce live facial recognition cameras to its streets, with Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announcing that the technology is operating “on a mass scale” earlier this month, according to a report from Russian business paper Vedomosti.



It follows news earlier this week that London is integrating live facial recognition into daily police activities, with the Metropolitan Police deploying cameras in busy tourist and shopping areas to spot individuals “wanted for serious and violent offences.”



"Privacy campaigners say the technology turns public spaces into “virtual identity parades”"



