Moscow rolls out live facial recognition system with an app to alert police
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Photo by Andrei Makhonin\TASS via Getty Images
Moscow is the latest major city to introduce live facial recognition cameras to its streets, with Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announcing that the technology is operating “on a mass scale” earlier this month, according to a report from Russian business paper Vedomosti.
It follows news earlier this week that London is integrating live facial recognition into daily police activities, with the Metropolitan Police deploying cameras in busy tourist and shopping areas to spot individuals “wanted for serious and violent offences.”
"Privacy campaigners say the technology turns public spaces into “virtual identity parades”"
Facial recognition has been used by police for years to identify individuals in archive footage, but the deployment of live facial...
