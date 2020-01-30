Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Moscow rolls out live facial recognition system with an app to alert police

Moscow rolls out live facial recognition system with an app to alert police

The Verge Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Moscow rolls out live facial recognition system with an app to alert policePhoto by Andrei Makhonin\TASS via Getty Images

Moscow is the latest major city to introduce live facial recognition cameras to its streets, with Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announcing that the technology is operating “on a mass scale” earlier this month, according to a report from Russian business paper Vedomosti.

It follows news earlier this week that London is integrating live facial recognition into daily police activities, with the Metropolitan Police deploying cameras in busy tourist and shopping areas to spot individuals “wanted for serious and violent offences.”

"Privacy campaigners say the technology turns public spaces into “virtual identity parades”"

Facial recognition has been used by police for years to identify individuals in archive footage, but the deployment of live facial...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps

Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps

 On the show today: Kobe Bryant's tragic loss reaches well beyond the court into tech, from investments in Fortnite, Alibaba and more; Security concerns over the Iowa Caucus app continue to mount; Marketing material for the release of the Motorola Razr suggest users might see bumps in their screen; An...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs

On Digital Trends Live today: Facebook has a tool where you can now see every app and website sending tracking data back to facebook; Ring is likely sharing data with 3rd parties; The UK decides to add..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Maajid Nawaz's alarming monologue on the Met Police's facial recognition cameras [Video]Maajid Nawaz's alarming monologue on the Met Police's facial recognition cameras

Maajid Nawaz's alarming monologue on the Met Police's facial recognition cameras

Credit: LBC     Duration: 07:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

London’s Met Police switches on live facial recognition, flying in face of human rights concerns

While EU lawmakers are mulling a temporary ban on the use of facial recognition to safeguard individuals’ rights, as part of risk-focused plan to regulate AI,...
TechCrunch

Police to roll out live facial recognition cameras in London

British police are to start operational use of live facial recognition (LFR) cameras in London, despite warnings over privacy from rights groups and concerns...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HospitalityTek

Ken Torres I'm skirred, aren't you? Moscow rolls out live facial recognition system with an app to alert police… https://t.co/4ncHtYghqj 52 minutes ago

Dirky_Minded

Dirk van Graver Moscow rolls out live facial recognition system with an app to alert police https://t.co/fXSbpPHNwT 1 hour ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis Moscow rolls out live facial recognition system with an app to alert police https://t.co/bygrWBQjde 2 hours ago

EurAlmanac

European Almanac Russia • Moscow rolls out live facial recognition system with an app to alert police https://t.co/xbTsZcZuQh [@Verge2 hours ago

CyberDenUK

CyberDen Moscow rolls out live facial recognition system with an app to alert police https://t.co/BjfcmHTUUT https://t.co/udEc3szgym 3 hours ago

Gizlydeals

Gizly Gizly Moscow rolls out live facial recognition system with an app to alert police https://t.co/k3Adm6wlnm https://t.co/pwjSU5yQOn 3 hours ago

DonMalloy

Don Malloy Moscow rolls out live facial recognition system with an app to alert police https://t.co/2WQWtEApdm https://t.co/IqqVrB1QTX 3 hours ago

Picky95638396

Picky Moscow rolls out live facial recognition system with an app to alert police https://t.co/7DFh1kkDn0 https://t.co/foaZONqGnB 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.