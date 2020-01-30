Global  

One News Page > Technology News > NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope is retiring after 16 years. Its incredible infrared images revealed nebulae and galaxies as we'd never seen before.

Business Insider Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope is retiring after 16 years. Its incredible infrared images revealed nebulae and galaxies as we'd never seen before.· One of NASA's most powerful space telescopes, the Spitzer Space Telescope, retires today after 16 years.
· Spitzer measured infrared light, which allowed it to see through clouds of gas and dust in space.
· The telescope generated some of the most awe-inspiring images that we have of nebulae and galaxies, and led to many...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: This Day in History: Challenger Disaster

This Day in History: Challenger Disaster 01:06

 This Day in History: Challenger Disaster January 28, 1986 Seventy-three seconds after its 11:38 a.m. launch, NASA's space shuttle exploded, killing all seven crew members. Among the crew was Christa McAuliffe, a 37-year-old high school social studies teacher from New Hampshire. McAuliffe had won a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX to Launch First Two Astronauts on Historic Flight this Spring [Video]SpaceX to Launch First Two Astronauts on Historic Flight this Spring

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will head to the International Space Station on the Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission, SpaceX’s first manned test flight. It will be the first time an American..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published

SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring [Video]SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring

According to Business Insider, SpaceX completed an explosive test on Sunday. The intentional explosion proved its Crew Dragon capsule can take astronauts to safety in the event of a rocket failure. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Farewell to NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope and Its 16 Years of Discovery

The space-based observatory’s infrared eyes spotted 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting another star, a new ring around Saturn and many more cosmic wonders.
NYTimes.com

It 'lifted the cosmic veil on the universe:' NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope to be 'retired' on Thursday

After more than 16 "extraordinary years of exploration," NASA said that its Spitzer Space Telescope will be "turned off" on Thursday.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsExtremeTechengadgetThe Verge

Tweets about this

NYTScience

NYT Science RT @adamspacemann: It's always sad to say goodbye to one of our great scientific workhorses out in the universe. But happy I got to write a… 27 seconds ago

Boba_Tea_Catan

Boba Tea Catan RT @lorengrush: Today, NASA is sending a command to the Spitzer Space Telescope telling the observatory to stop collecting data. It brings… 50 seconds ago

lRaziel1

lRaziel1 RT @NASAexplores: We are celebrating the legacy of the Spitzer Space Telescope. With discoveries spanning from our own solar system to ne… 1 minute ago

Ysgradorn

Ysgradorn RT @verge: Today, NASA turns off a space telescope that peered into the extra cold Universe https://t.co/558eNOd69j https://t.co/RDrF9lS4ex 5 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom NASA decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of service https://t.co/wnwrgHztPJ 7 minutes ago

SpaceIntellige3

Space Intelligence As we say our final goodbye to NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope here are the top 5 most incredible moments! https://t.co/xE4fLQVzJg 10 minutes ago

ant_vigil

Feel The Bern RT @ant_vigil: NASA decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of service https://t.co/Xnk28JTA9q via @engadget 12 minutes ago

ant_vigil

Feel The Bern NASA decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of service https://t.co/Xnk28JTA9q via @engadget 12 minutes ago

