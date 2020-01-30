Global  

'The Outer Worlds' comes to Nintendo Switch on March 6th

engadget Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The Switch version of The Outer Worlds at last has a concrete release date: March 6th. Obsidian's RPG will arrive on Nintendo's console several months after it debuted on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Recent related news from verified sources

The Outer Worlds comes to Nintendo Switch in March

The Outer Worlds comes to Nintendo Switch in March
Polygon Also reported by •The Vergeengadget

Nintendo News: Nintendo Switch Inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons Coming to Stores on March 13

Nintendo News: Nintendo Switch Inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons Coming to Stores on March 13REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Start saving those bells! On March 13, a special edition Animal Crossing themed Nintendo Switch system will be available in...
Business Wire Also reported by •The Vergeengadget

