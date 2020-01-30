Global  

Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Sets Sail at Netflix

geek.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Sets Sail at NetflixIf you thought Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was a massive, endless piece of magical pirate mythology, One Piece became the best-selling manga is history by following a band of noble sea thieves […]

The post Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Sets Sail at Netflix appeared first on Geek.com.
