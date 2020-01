Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Thursday’s best deals include the Galaxy Tab S5e at $350, plus HP’s 14-inch Chromebook for $180, and a notable price drop on the Motorola Moto G8 Plus. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



more…



The post Thursday deals: Galaxy Tab S5e $350, HP 14-inch Chromebook $180, more appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article