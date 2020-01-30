Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon’s disconcerting Super Bowl ad makes real people respond to questions we’d ask Alexa

Amazon’s disconcerting Super Bowl ad makes real people respond to questions we’d ask Alexa

The Verge Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Amazon’s disconcerting Super Bowl ad makes real people respond to questions we’d ask AlexaPhoto by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Amazon released its Super Bowl commercial this week, and it’s a weird one. The company’s Super Bowl commercials have historically been a little offbeat, but the best word I can use to describe this year’s is disconcerting.

It starts with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi preparing to go out somewhere, and DeGeneres turns to an Echo Dot and asks Alexa to turn down the thermostat before they leave. DeGeneres then wonders aloud, “What do you think people did before Alexa?”

"“What do you think people did before Alexa?”"

That leads into a rather strange montage of historical situations where actual humans (whose names start with the letters A and L) respond to questions or obey commands that are similar to things you’d ask Alexa to do.

In one...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers

The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers 01:22

 The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers On Feb. 2, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Miami, Florida, for Super Bowl LIV. For the Chiefs, it will be their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. They last faced off against the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida Emergency Officials Ready For Super Bowl 54 [Video]Florida Emergency Officials Ready For Super Bowl 54

Florida’s emergency response team and state law-enforcement agencies will be activated this weekend as the sporting world turns its eyes to the Super Bowl in Miami Gardens. Ken Molestina reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20Published

Super Bowl 54 More Than Just A Big Game [Video]Super Bowl 54 More Than Just A Big Game

The NFL is doing its part to invest in local communities for the future of football. On Thursday, officials unveiled a new turf for local high schools and two principals even got tickets to the big..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The New England Patriots are not in the Super Bowl, and that makes a lot of people happy

Scores of NFL fans, celebrities and at least one Hall of Famer are among those expressing relief that the Patriots won't be playing in the Super Bowl.
USATODAY.com

Bounty, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice and Other Iconic Procter & Gamble Brands Invite America to Co-Create Its First-Ever Interactive Super Bowl Ad

Bounty, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice and Other Iconic Procter & Gamble Brands Invite America to Co-Create Its First-Ever Interactive Super Bowl AdCINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the first time in its history of Super Bowl ads, P&G will bring together seven of its iconic brands in a TV commercial...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

GMS93121005

GMS RT @verge: Amazon’s disconcerting Super Bowl ad makes real people respond to questions we’d ask Alexa https://t.co/Ht8IYqlMWh https://t.co/… 28 seconds ago

oneVerge

One Verge Amazon’s disconcerting Super Bowl ad makes real people respond to questions we’d ask Alexa https://t.co/am6jvSxhaR https://t.co/jV6dMTmRbz 1 minute ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Amazon’s disconcerting Super Bowl ad makes real people respond to questions we’d ask Alexa ((Jay Peters)/The Verge) https://t.co/pMssOX5Acf 3 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Amazon’s disconcerting Super Bowl ad makes real people respond to questions we’d ask Alexa https://t.co/ie0MDPXwMW 7 minutes ago

nswint

Noah Swint Amazon’s disconcerting Super Bowl ad makes real people respond to questions we’d ask Alexa https://t.co/rN6vcGViTw 10 minutes ago

RobinFromXipe

Robin Xipe Amazon’s disconcerting Super Bowl ad makes real people respond to questions we’d ask Alexa Read More in… https://t.co/wN8EWhHpPT 15 minutes ago

usnewzcom

US News Amazon’s disconcerting Super Bowl ad makes real people respond to questions we’d ask Alexa https://t.co/UeUHOubjPm https://t.co/zF8JeT1paV 16 minutes ago

fmrgcarvalho

Fábio Carvalho Amazon’s disconcerting Super Bowl ad makes real people respond to questions we’d ask Alexa https://t.co/vntzXK0WfU 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.