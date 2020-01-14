Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > BBC faces being eaten by giant blob

BBC faces being eaten by giant blob

FT.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Uber-DoorDash deal talks, AI-designed drug, Facebook growth fears, Huawei costs
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Who's the woman pictured on Brazil's street? [Video]Who's the woman pictured on Brazil's street?

A giant poster a woman above a main road in São Paulo aims to raise awareness about refugees in the city.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:41Published

Mural shows Putin as Atlas with globe [Video]Mural shows Putin as Atlas with globe

A giant mural adorns a block of flats in Kolomna, a town just south of Moscow.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:32Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.