Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The Outer Worlds is set to land on Nintendo Switch in March 2020

The Outer Worlds is set to land on Nintendo Switch in March 2020

9to5Toys Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch now has a firm release date. The Obsidian developed sci-fi RPG was confirmed to be headed to Nintendo’s hybrid console in the summer of last year ahead of today’s confirmed March launch day. After landing on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in October of 2019, The Outer Worlds is finally making its way to the Switch some five months later. Head below for all the details. more…

The post The Outer Worlds is set to land on Nintendo Switch in March 2020 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How to Game Share on Nintendo Switch and play at the same time [Video]How to Game Share on Nintendo Switch and play at the same time

The Nintendo Switch actually allows you to gameshare with another system, but you need to get creative. Here is how you can share your games with another Switch and save yourself some cash.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:33Published

Best Multiplayer Games On Nintendo Switch [Video]Best Multiplayer Games On Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch's hybrid design adds convenience to your gaming time, allowing you to play Switch games both at home and on the go. Games on our list include free and premium titles.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Outer Worlds comes to Nintendo Switch in March

The Outer Worlds comes to Nintendo Switch in March
Polygon

The Nintendo Switch has passed the SNES in lifetime sales

Nintendo sold 10.81 million Switch consoles last quarter, bringing lifetime sales to 52.48 million. That's a 15 percent increase on the 9.41 million units it...
engadget


Tweets about this

9to5toys

9to5Toys The Outer Worlds is set to land on Nintendo Switch in March 2020 https://t.co/vG8BBKuLsb by @justinkahnmusic 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.