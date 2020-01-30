The Outer Worlds is set to land on Nintendo Switch in March 2020

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch now has a firm release date. The Obsidian developed sci-fi RPG was confirmed to be headed to Nintendo’s hybrid console in the summer of last year ahead of today’s confirmed March launch day. After landing on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in October of 2019, The Outer Worlds is finally making its way to the Switch some five months later. Head below for all the details. more…



