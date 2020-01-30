Apple officially completes rollout of rebuilt Apple Maps in the US, coming to Europe next
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Apple today has officially announced that its rollout of the redesigned Apple Maps is experience is now complete in the United States. Apple touts that the new Apple Maps design gives users faster and more accurate navigation, improved detail, better road coverage, and more.
