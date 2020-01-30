Global  

Apple officially completes rollout of rebuilt Apple Maps in the US, coming to Europe next

9to5Mac Thursday, 30 January 2020
Apple today has officially announced that its rollout of the redesigned Apple Maps is experience is now complete in the United States. Apple touts that the new Apple Maps design gives users faster and more accurate navigation, improved detail, better road coverage, and more.

The post Apple officially completes rollout of rebuilt Apple Maps in the US, coming to Europe next appeared first on 9to5Mac.
News video: Apple just made more money than ever before thanks to the iPhone 11

Apple just made more money than ever before thanks to the iPhone 11 00:33

 Apple brought in more than $51 billion in revenue from the iPhone alone during the first quarter of 2020.

Apple met with Ukraine's foreign minister at Davos and it looks like they discussed Apple's controversial decision to alter its maps to please Russia

Apple met with Ukraine's foreign minister at Davos and it looks like they discussed Apple's controversial decision to alter its maps to please Russia· Apple met with Ukraine's foreign minister at the World Economic Forum in Davos, in what appears to be the first public meeting after Apple's controversial...
Business Insider

Wedbush analyst ups Apple target to $400 as 5G upgrade 'supercycle' looms

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives thinks Wall Street is underestimating Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) growth prospects.  He said some big-time investors are failing to...
Proactive Investors


