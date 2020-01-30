Watch the first episode of Picard for free on YouTube

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Image: CBS



The pilot episode of the new Star Trek: Picard series, which streams on CBS All Access, is available to view for free right now on YouTube, which we first learned about via Slashfilm. The intro credits say the episode is free “for a limited time,” so if you want to see Patrick Stewart reprise his role as the Starfleet captain from The Next Generation without shelling out for All Access, hit the link soon.



The new show “plays surprisingly well for people who have not seen a moment of Star Trek as well as longtime fans,” says a review from The Verge, which also suggests Picard hasn’t quite found its footing yet:







